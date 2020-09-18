West Side Nut Club Announces Alternative Plan for 2020 Fall Festival Live Events

After making the tough decision in late July to cancel the 2020 edition of the Fall Festival on Franklin Street, the West Side Nut Club announced plans for how they'll handle a few of the live features that would have taken place over the course of the week.

2020 Festival Chairman Ed Dietz (pictured above, left) and 2020 Publicity Chairman Jordan Raben addressed members of the local media late Friday morning outside the Nut Club office just off the corner of 11th and Franklin to share further details about this year's Half Pot, the King and Queen Contest, and the Youth of the Day feature, all of which would normally be held on the main stage during the event.

Raben reiterated the plans for this year's half pot which will feature four booths in three locations. Two of which will provide walk up sales at the corners of 10th and Franklin, and 11th and Franklin, while the other two will provide drive-up sales in the parking lot across from Mead Johnson on the corner of St. Joe and the Lloyd Expressway. Raben said all Nut Club members working the booths will wear masks, and both social distancing measures, and hand sanitizer will be in place at the walk up booths. Entering and exiting the drive-up booths will be done on Indiana Street.

Dietz shared the plans for the King and Queen and Youth of the Day features, both of which will now take place through the Club's social media channels. The Nut Club has already been sharing the King and Queen nominees from each school on social media, and will announced the winner there as well during what would have been this year's Fall Festival week.

The plan for the Youth of the Day is similar. Each day the Club will share a photo and information about the individual chosen as that day's recipient of the award on their social media accounts.

Dietz also referenced the "Faux Festival" where several non-profits, churches, and other organizations who would normally have booth on Franklin Street will now be setting them up and selling their products at their locations on different days in an effort to help make up some of the money they would have raised if the Fall Festival was happening. The Festival Chairman said they have been and will continue to help those organizations participating spread the word about the when and where the booths will be operating. He also said if an organization would like help getting the word out, simply message the Club through their Facebook page.

Finally, Dietz issued a reminder for the public's ability to donate to the Club online through their website in the event they can't visit the booths or purchase half pot tickets for whatever reason. All donations go into the Club's fund for distribution to organizations that request assistance. Dietz also stated any organization who would like to request funding, can also do so through their website.

[Source: West Side Nut Club]