UE To Offer Tuition-Free Schooling For Qualified Indiana Students

The University of Evansville made a huge announcement that will surely change the lives of Indiana students.

According to The Evansville Courier & Press, The University of Evansville made the announcement of a new program called The Aces Opportunity Grant. This grant will allow students to go to college there tuition free, and will automatically be given to all Indiana students who enroll as freshman at UE in the fall 2021 semester. This is huge! It's also something that I wish were available when I was going into college (no student loans would be WONDERFUL).

Of course, to be eligible for The Aces Opportunity Grant, students must meet certain criteria:

have a household adjusted gross income of $50,000 or less

have a high school GPA of 3.25 or higher

are eligible for Indiana state grant funding

file the FAFSA by April 15, 2021

live on campus

According to The Evansville Courier & Press,

The university will renew the grant for up to four years if students maintain satisfactory academic progress, submit the FAFSA by the April 15 deadline, meet credit hour requirements to graduate on time and continue to meet the adjusted household income criterion.

This is a great opportunity for incoming freshmen next year. Students and parents should strongly consider applying for this grant. It's something that will save you and your students the headache of having student loan debt. It also means that students who weren't planning on attending college due to financial reasons, now have the opportunity to do so.