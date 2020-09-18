Will Ski Soda No Longer Be Available in Evansville Area?

As wonderful as the internet is for learning new things, or getting the answer to any question that pops in your head, as we all know, it can also be a cesspool of misinformation, #fakenews, rumors, etc. One of those rumors recently making its way around the 'net, particularly social media, is that the best soft drink on the planet, Ski Citrus Soda would no longer be available in the Evansville area. But, is it just that? A rumor?

Ski has been an Evansville staple for as long as I can remember (I'm 43-years-old), particularly on the west side where I grew up. We west siders love for the citrus soda is so well known, other's have dubbed the soft drink, "West Side Water." I remember my mom buying the six pack glass bottles when I was a kid and being able to see the little bits of lemon, lime, and orange pulp floating in the bottom. The point is, it's basically been a part of my life and so many others for decades, and the thought of not being able to get it again is upsetting.

The Double Cola Company, the makers of Ski, caught wind of these rumors, and set the record straight with a post on Facebook Thursday evening.

The post reads, in full,

Hey there Evansville, Indiana SKI fans! We've heard some rumors out there suggesting that SKI will no longer be in Evansville. Rest assured, it's not true! We wouldn't do that to you.😉 Yes, we've had some empty shelves due to raw material supply issues along with transitioning to a new distribution partner. Hang with us while we navigate through these times. We 💚 Evansville!

#SKICitrusSoda #ItsAlwaysSKISeason

Whew! Honestly, with the way 2020 has gone so far, if the rumor had proved to be true, that might have been the straw that finally broke my back.

But, as they mention, finding it on a store shelf may be a bit hit or miss for a while due to the supply issues and the move to a new distributor. The good news is, if you can't find it at your favorite grocery store, you can order it online through their website.

[Source: Ski Citrus Soda on Facebook]