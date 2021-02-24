Get our free mobile app

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24TH, 2022

INDIANA

MSD of Mt. Vernon - Closed Thursday, Virtual Learning Day

MSD of North Posey County - Delayed 2 hours Thursday

Perry Central Community School Corp - Opening Late 2 hours Thursday

Pike County Schools - Virtual Learning Thursday

South Gibson Schools - Delayed 2 hours Thursday

South Knox Schools - Closed Thursday

Susanna Wesley Nursery School - Closed Thursday

USI - Opening Late at 10:00 AM Thursday, Campus reopens/classes begin at 10 a.m. Thursday

Washington Catholic Schools - Virtual Learning Thursday

Alexandrian Public Library - Opening at 10:30 AM

Arc Southwest Indiana - Delayed 2 hours Thursday

Children's Learning Center of Posey Co. - Closed Thursday

Memorial Childcare Ministry - Opening Late 2 hours Thursday, 2-hour delay

Merit Dental - Opening Late 2 hours Today

Westminster Daycare - Opening Late at 9:00 AM Thursday

KENTUCKY

Dawson Springs Independent - Closed Thursday - NTI Day

Henderson Community College - Delayed until 11:00AM Today

Henderson County Schools - Virtual Learning Thursday

Hopkins County School District - Closed Thursday, HCSatHome / NTI Day

John Paul II Catholic School - Closed Thursday, Typical Snow Day

Ohio County Schools - Delayed 2 hours Today

Webster County Schools - Closed Thursday

Edgewater Auction House & General Store - Closed Thursday, OPEN FRIDAY 12:00 PM

ILLINOIS

Carmi White Co. CUSD #5 - Closed Thursday

Edwards County #1 - Closed Thursday

NCOE - Closed Thursday

Richland County Schools - Closed Thursday

Wabash and Ohio Valley Special Ed District - Closed Thursday

