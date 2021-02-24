Tri-State School, Business, and Organization – Closings and Delays
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24TH, 2022
INDIANA
MSD of Mt. Vernon - Closed Thursday, Virtual Learning Day
MSD of North Posey County - Delayed 2 hours Thursday
Perry Central Community School Corp - Opening Late 2 hours Thursday
Pike County Schools - Virtual Learning Thursday
South Gibson Schools - Delayed 2 hours Thursday
South Knox Schools - Closed Thursday
Susanna Wesley Nursery School - Closed Thursday
USI - Opening Late at 10:00 AM Thursday, Campus reopens/classes begin at 10 a.m. Thursday
Washington Catholic Schools - Virtual Learning Thursday
Alexandrian Public Library - Opening at 10:30 AM
Arc Southwest Indiana - Delayed 2 hours Thursday
Children's Learning Center of Posey Co. - Closed Thursday
Memorial Childcare Ministry - Opening Late 2 hours Thursday, 2-hour delay
Merit Dental - Opening Late 2 hours Today
Westminster Daycare - Opening Late at 9:00 AM Thursday
KENTUCKY
Dawson Springs Independent - Closed Thursday - NTI Day
Henderson Community College - Delayed until 11:00AM Today
Henderson County Schools - Virtual Learning Thursday
Hopkins County School District - Closed Thursday, HCSatHome / NTI Day
John Paul II Catholic School - Closed Thursday, Typical Snow Day
Ohio County Schools - Delayed 2 hours Today
Webster County Schools - Closed Thursday
Edgewater Auction House & General Store - Closed Thursday, OPEN FRIDAY 12:00 PM
ILLINOIS
Carmi White Co. CUSD #5 - Closed Thursday
Edwards County #1 - Closed Thursday
NCOE - Closed Thursday
Richland County Schools - Closed Thursday
Wabash and Ohio Valley Special Ed District - Closed Thursday