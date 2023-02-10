Silver Alert: Missing Indiana Woman Believed to Be in &#8216;Extreme Danger&#8217;

Police are asking for the help of the public to locate a missing Jasper, Indiana woman who is believed to be in extreme danger.

A Silver Alert has been issued by the Pike County Sheriff's Department in regard to the disappearance of 50-year-old Lisa Harker of Jasper.

Pike County Sheriff's Department/Canva
"Believed to Be in Extreme Danger"

Authorities say they believe the missing woman is in extreme danger and may be in need of medical assistance. Lisa Harker has been described by authorities as a 5-foot, 3-inch tall white female who weighs 165 pounds. Police say she has brown hair and brown eyes.

Last Seen

According to the Silver Alert issued on February 10th, the Pike County Sheriff's Department says Harker was last seen on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was driving a 2015 Silver Chevrolet Equinox with Indiana license plate AJT923.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Lisa Harker, a 50 year old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 165 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen driving a 2015 Silver Chevrolet Equinox with an Indiana license plate of AJT923.

Lisa is missing from Jasper, Indiana which is 119 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12:00 pm.  She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If You Have Information

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of 50-year-old Lisa Harker of Jasper, you are asked to contact the Pike County Sheriff's Department by calling 812-354-6024. You may also dial 911.

