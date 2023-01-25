Update: The statewide silver alert previously issued by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for 3-month-old La'Lani Peaches has been canceled effective 6:32 pm on January 25, 2023.

Authorities have issued a statewide silver alert in Indiana in the disappearance of a 3-month-old little girl from Indianapolis.

Missing Baby

The police in Indianapolis have issued a silver alert as they investigate the disappearance of La'Lani Peaches. The 3-month-old little girl was reportedly last seen at 6 pm on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Police have described La'Lani as,

a 3 month old black female, 1 foot 6 inches tall, 11 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.

attachment-La'Lani Peaches - Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department loading...

Last Seen

Young La'Lani was last seen with 20-year-old Lawrence Whitsitt. According to one Indianapolis news outlet, Whitsitt is the infant's father but he does not have legal custody of the child. The outlet also says Whitsitt may be armed. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has described Whitsitt as,

black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 144 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes

attachment-Lawrence Whitsitt-Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department attachment-Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department loading...

Be On the Lookout

According to authorities with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Lawrence Whitsitt was driving a 2012 GMC Terrain. The Indiana license plate registered to the silver SUV is 116RMK.

You Can Help

If you have seen the silver GMC Terrain with Indiana license plate 116RMK, or you have any information regarding the whereabouts of 3-month-old La’Lani Peaches, or 20-year-old Lawrence Whitsitt, you are asked to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department by calling either 317-327-6540 or 317-327-6541. You also can dial 911 with any information that you may have.

More Missing Children

Children and adults alike are frequently reported missing in the state of Indiana. Currently, the Indiana State Police's list of missing persons is 25 pages long. You can see the full list of children and adults who have been reported missing in Indiana by visiting isp.gov.

Nearly 30 Children Recently Missing in Indiana Nearly 30 children have gone missing in Indiana alone. Take a look at these children to see if they look familiar, so we can get them back home with their families.