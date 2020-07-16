Police Asks Public For Help To Locate Missing Evansville Woman

EPD via Facebook

The Evansville Police Department has released a plea to the public for help locating a missing Evansville woman. Dawnita Wilkerson was last seen on June 21st and was reported missing on June 22nd, 2020. Dawnita is just 5' 3" and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Dawnita Wilkerson, you are asked to contact the Evansville Police Department's Adult Investigation Unit at 812-436-7979 or you can make an anonymous tip by calling the We Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.