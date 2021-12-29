Search Dogs Found Missing Elderly Indiana Man on Christmas Day

This missing person story could have a much different ending without the help of these two bloodhounds.

Allen Jefferis is an 84-year-old resident of Union City, Indiana. He went missing sometime after dark on Christmas Eve, which triggered a Silver Alert in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Department wasn't having a lot of luck at the beginning of the search according to WRTV.com,

crews were unable to find Jefferis for about 11 hours before Chase, a K-9 with the Boone County Bloodhound Unit, was called in to help.

Boone County K-9 Chase teamed up with Hamilton County K-9 Maudie on Christmas Day. In a very short time after the dogs put their sniffers to work, they found a cold and wet Allen Jefferis in the woods near a creek. Wanna see the two heroic dogs that saved Christmas in Union City? Of course, you do. Check out the video from WRTV below.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielson was not only thankful for these two K-9 Christmas miracles, but he also pointed out how incredible it was to see 300-400 people spend hours and hours of their Christmas Eve and Christmas day searching for the missing man.

Mr. Allen Jefferis is home safe and healthy with his family.

