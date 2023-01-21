Ohio Currently Has the World’s Oldest Living Dog

The Guinness World Book of Records just crowned an Ohio dog as the oldest living dog in the world. This appears to be the third dog in less than a year to grab that honor.

A wise old Chihuahua in Camden, Ohio named Spike is an astonishing 23 years old. Well, 23 years and 87 days old as of January 20th, 2023 to be exact. I don't mean to stir up controversy but, there are a few old dogs on the block that was certain that they were the oldest living dogs in the world before Spike raised his paw.

In March 2022 a chihuahua named Toby Keith of Greenacres, Florida was reportedly the oldest dog alive. Toby is currently 22 years and 11 days old. But then Pebbles the Toy Fox Terrier of Taylors, South Carolina came along and stole the crown. Sadly, Pebbles passed away in October of 2022 at the ripe old age of 22 years and 187 days old.

Just before Pebbles passed away Gino Wolf, a Chihuahua mix from Los Angeles, California became the oldest living dog. Gino is currently 22 years and 118 days old.

January 19th, of 2023 Spike hears the news and says, 'hold my paw,' and throws his collar into the ring to become the oldest living do in the world at the impressive age of 23 years and 87 days old.

The oldest dog in the world that ever lived almost made it to 30 years old according to AZ Animals,

The oldest dog ever recorded was Bluey, an Australian cattle dog who lived in Rochester, Victoria, Australia. Bluey lived 29 years and 5 months.

It's gotta be ruff pawin' around at that age.

