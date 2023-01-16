Video of Indiana 9-1-1 Emotional Support Skunk

This adorable skunk will make your heart smell...I mean swell.

If this were a courthouse I could make puns like "Law & Odor" but that wouldn't make scents here. This skunk is an emotional support animal for Knox County, Indiana dispatchers. I can barely form a scent-ence while looking at that cute little face.

Heather Blaney addresses everyone's first question about her adorable baby named Nugget in an interview with MyWabashValley.com,

His owner Heather Blaney has had him for over two years. She said she would describe him as calm, sweet and odorless.

That's right, odorless. Blaney explains that domesticated skunks are descended when they are about 3 weeks old. Although Nugget has been a part of her life for the last two years, she started bringing him to work about seven months ago.

Nugget is an awesome co-worker as he doesn't make a sound or cause any Pepé Le Pew type of hijinx. He will simply chill on an employee's lap and watch them work as seen below.

The skunk even has its own bathroom. That's pretty fancy.

Of course, you came for the video of this little stinker. Here you go.

It is legal to own skunks as domesticated pets in 18 states. Lucky for us, Michigan and Indiana are two of those states.

