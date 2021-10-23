Midwest Family Opens Their Dishwasher and Finds a Skunk

I cannot stop asking myself the question "why?". A Midwestern family opened their dishwasher and found a skunk. The kicker is that it wasn't much of a surprise for them.

This happened in Oklahoma. Remember that as it will be important later. Here's what they had to say for themselves:

Lily loves to use her claws to open the dishwasher so she can climb in and lick the silverware for any leftovers.

Yes, the skunk has a name. I'll explain after I share the video of this terrifying (for me) moment.

I immediately Googled "can you have a pet skunk?" and found an informative article at PBS and learned that Oklahoma is 1 out of only 17 states that allow domesticated skunks as pets. Their story says that if skunks are raised domesticated and not in the wild, they can be "docile and loving". I will agree with one hilarious comment on YouTube that questioned this.

ғɪʟʟ 1ɴ ᴛ҉ ʜ3 ʙʟᴀɴᴋs - "I always thought a skunk was the last animal you'd wanna pull a surprise on."

The PBS skunk article also mentions the danger of having a pet skunk isn't just surprising it and smelling like a garbage dump for a month. If the animal is domesticated, it's in grave danger if it escapes and attempts to survive in the wild. But, who am I to rain on a good skunk parade in Oklahoma?

Don't go trying this skunk in the dishwasher trick in Illinois or Missouri. Petting your own skunk is not legal here.

