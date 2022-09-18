A Very Rare Calf Was Just Born at a Midwestern Zoo

Zoo births are almost always a reason for celebration. Even more so when they involve a young calf that is quite rare entering the world which is exactly what happened at a Midwestern zoo recently.

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden shared this announcement video on Facebook. It's a newborn Okapi calf. Wikipedia says they are sometimes referred to as a forest zebra and are definitely endangered.

A to Z Animals estimates there are only around 22,000 Okapis left in the world. That sounds like a bigger number than it is in the animal kingdom. Thanks to the leg stripes, I completely get the zebra references this little guy is inspiring.

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is worth a long road trip if you're looking for an adventure. They're located at 2101 NE 50th St in Oklahoma City. I've always been a fan of the St. Louis Zoo, but this Oklahoma zoo has a great assortment of bears, lions and monkeys, too to compliment this rare little calf that was just born in their midst.

You can find out more info on this new Okapi calf and the other interesting happenings at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden at their official website.

