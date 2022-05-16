Watch a Teeny Tiny Baby Sloth Just Born in a Midwestern Zoo

It's not common to see a sloth even if you have a zoo nearby. It's even rarer to see a baby sloth, but that's exactly what you can see thanks to a video share by a Midwestern zoo.

Storyful just shared this cute little guy on YouTube from the Potawatomi Zoo in Indiana with the following quote from one of their zoo team:

“We’re so thrilled about this baby, the first sloth birth at the zoo in recent history,” said Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo, in a press release. “It’s a significant birth for the sustainability of this species, and we look forward to all our visitors having the opportunity to watch this baby grow up,” he added.

They said the sloth's mom is named Lily and the dad is named Lola (just like the song I guess). Watch this little guy cuddle up to mommy once the zoo handlers are done with him.

Critter Babies says young sloths are called "cubs" and they will cling to their mother's for at least 5 weeks until they are big and strong enough to survive falls on their own. They also added that this little cuties are also excellent swimmers which would have been the last thing I would have guessed a sloth could do.

This zoo isn't that much of a road trip if you're a sloth fan. The Potawatomi Zoo is located in South Bend, Indiana.

