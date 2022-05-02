You Can Have a Real Personal Encounter with a St. Louis Zoo Sloth

Ever want to hang out with a sloth? Only one way that's gonna happen in Missouri and that's at the St. Louis Zoo where that really is a possibility.

Thanks to Only In Your State for the reminder about this very unique program offered by the St. Louis Zoo. It's called the "Sloth Slowdown" which is probably the perfect name considering this is...a sloth.

There are some specifics to keep in mind if you want to have a sloth be your buddy.

Personal tour limited to 2 guests

You must wear close-toed shoes

You need to book your personal tour 2 weeks in advance at least

Cost is $75 per person

If you can answer yes to all of those things, you'll have the chance to be a part of sloth snack time and have pictures taken with your favorite (albeit very slow) animal.

Sloths are just the tip of the zoo iceberg as the St. Louis Zoo offers personal tours with giraffes, tortoises, reptiles, sea lions and even rhinos. You can check out the official St. Louis Zoo website for more particulars of how you can make your sloth selfie your new Facebook profile pic.

