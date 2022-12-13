How a Tiny St. Louis Zoo Monkey Named Rhubarb Won America’s Heart

A young monkey at the St. Louis Zoo has become famous and is now a star capturing the imagination of many including being featured on a national TV show.

Little Rhubarb is a François' langur also known as Francois' leaf monkey. Rhubarb was the first of her kind born around the end of October at the St. Louis Zoo. This little monkey has become nationally known as the St. Louis Zoo shared on Facebook recently. It seems the world can't get enough of her pumpkin-colored hair.

Here's Rhubarb's appearance on the NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

The St. Louis Zoo mentioned on their website that Rhubarb's mother is named Dolly, but other female leaf monkeys in her group will also help with raising her. Here's the video the St. Louis Zoo shared right after Rhubarb was born.

Sadly, the leaf monkeys of southeast Asia have lost almost half of their population to hunters so new births like Rhubarb's in captivity are important in preserving these special unique animals.