Do you know what never fails to command attention? Monkeys. Monkeys command attention. In fact, they quite literally command attention.

If you're at the zoo, they always seem to be showing off. And if you were a child in Owensboro in the 1970s, you were glued to the display window outside of Baynham's Shoe Store. That's because, for whatever reasons, Baynham's had two monkeys in that window. While our moms were inside buying us footwear, we were locked into whatever those guys were going to do next.

And if a video comes up in your feed that features a monkey, you stop scrolling, don't you?

MONKEYS LEAP FROM TREES AT THIS FLORIDA STATE PARK

Well, if you want to add something a little different to your Florida spring break trip, I think you could do a lot worse than watching monkeys belly-flop into the water in Ocala.

No, I don't think going to the beach or any given theme park--I hear Florida has a few--ever gets old, but hey, we're talking monkeys here. And, specifically THESE monkeys:

When I first saw this, it was with the sound off, and that was PLENTY entertaining. (Monkeys KNOW they are tantamount to a main attraction wherever they are present.) But you have to have the sound up so you can FEEL those flops all the way to your toes.

Now, my family has been to Silver Springs State Park and we never saw monkeys launching themselves off of tree limbs. But that was way back in the 70s, and they may not have been ready for this particular kind of show.

KEEP YOUR DISTANCE FROM THESE FLORIDA MONKEYS

And while this all looks like fun and games, these macaques--obviously, they're not natives; no monkeys are in the U.S.--will not tolerate eye contact, as you can see here:

ONE MORE REASON TO STAY AWAY FROM THESE FLORIDA MONKEYS

And ABC Action News out of Tampa Bays warns of another, very serious reason you need to avoid these primates should you visit Silver Springs State Park:

So yes, monkeys jumping off trees into the water at a Florida state park make for excellent photo and video ops, but keep your distance.

They're fun creatures until they aren't.

