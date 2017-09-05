What's Hot:
CDC Fact Check: School Guidelines on FB Aren't Completely True
Liberty
MY Morning Show
Featured
Go Inside Bosses Field's 2020 Renovations
Go Inside Bosses Field's 2020 Renovations
Normally in May we'd be kicking off another season of Otters baseball at Bosse Field, but this year is a bit different.
Melissa Awesome
Saying Goodbye To An Evansville Legacy - Midget Links [PHOTOS]
For nearly three-quarters of a century it had been a staple for families in Evansville and beyond and this week Midget Links announced that they were closing up forever.
Kat Mykals
Inside A Beautifully Modernized Historical Log Cabin In Kentucky
It’s the original log cabin built in the 1780’s, but with all the modern conveniences of today. Over the years, the owners of this home have turned it into a beautiful combination of old and new.
Leslie Morgan
St. Louis Zoo Planning To Reopen On June 13th With New Protocols
People all over the Tri-State travel to St. Louis just to experience their free zoo. The zoo announced today their plans on reopening the zoo to the public with new "enhanced protocols and procedures".
Travis Sams
New Guidelines for Traveling out of Evansville Regional Airport
If you are planning on flying out of Evansville, or anywhere for that matter, there are a few new TSA guidelines you need to be aware of.
Ross Cooper
‘UFO' Parked On The Side of a Cliff In Kentucky Is Now In a Field
I can't help but be curious about its story. Who made it and why? And, why put it in Powell County, KY on a cliff and a field. It’s fun, but so random.
Leslie Morgan
Where will You Venture for a Dream Vacation Destination?
Here are a few places the Tri-State would love to spend a little downtime.
Ross Cooper
Take Dee Dee Home And VHS Resale Shop Opens Back Up This Weekend
The Vanderburgh Humane Society Pet of the Week, see her in action. And, find out what’s happening at the VHS.
Man Without a Father Starts YouTube Channel For Fatherly Advice
I love these videos so much. He has covered everything from how to change your oil to how to use a stud finder. They are short and to the point but speak volumes and are helping millions.
Leslie Morgan
10 of the Most Common Nightmares and What They Could Mean
I kind of have this gift of figuring out what dreams really mean, in relation to real life.
15 Snack Foods We'd Like to See Make a Comeback [PHOTOS]
For whatever reason, these snacks were around long enough to gain a passionate fan base before being removed from shelves without even saying goodbye.
Ryan O'Bryan
Will We Actually Stop Going to the Movies? Survey Says...
70 percent of people would rather watch a newly released movie from their couch than go to the theater.
Ross Cooper
Update From Evansville YMCA About Reopening Guidelines [Podcast]
Lisa Verkamp from the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana joined the MY Morning Show to talk about the steps being taken in order to keep their members.
‘Friends' Cookbook Is Officially On The Way
While shopping on Amazon, which I am doing a lot of these days, I found a Friends cookbook. How did I miss this? You can pre-order yours NOW!
Leslie Morgan
Las Vegas Resort Offering Free Stay For Essential Workers
If you have ever wanted to go to Las Vegas and you're an essential worker. Now is your chance to go and save some money.
Travis Sams
Here's How to Find Your Rescheduled Vanderburgh Co. Court Date
If your court date came and went during the COVID-19 stay at home order, you can expect to be back on the docket in the next couple of weeks
