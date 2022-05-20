Endangered Leopard Cubs Born at Missouri Zoo – Cuteness Overload

The St. Louis Zoo has welcomed not one, but two adorable Amur Leopard Cubs to their zoo family.

Mom "Dot" gave birth to the two female cubs back in April, and these are the first Amur Leopards born at the St. Louis Zoo since 2010. The cub's birth will help contribute to the Amur Leopard population as this style of leopard is endangered. There are less than 100 Amur Leopards left in the wild. Names Anya and Irina, which mean "grace" and "peace," are both doing well and are remaining in their private indoor maternity room while they continue to grow and gain strength.

Both the cubs and mom are being checked on daily to make sure that all three are staying healthy and that the momma leopard is feeding her cubs well. Four other cubs have been born at the STL Zoo since 1991, Anastasia (female, 2010), Sofiya (female, 2008), and Sergi and Dimitri (males, 1991). There is no word yet on when the cubs will be able to be out for public viewing.

