[watch] This Amazing Dog Actually Helps His Owner Shovel Snow

We could sure use a dog like this in Minnesota, right?

With another major winter storm dumping between 5 and 10 inches of snow on us, what we need is a dog like THIS one to grab a shovel and help get those sidewalks and driveways cleared out!

Wait, a dog that shovels snow?!? It's true. And with all the snow that's already fallen across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, I don't know about you, but I could use SEVERAL snow-shoveling dogs.

Now, I should point out that I have a real fondness for German Shepherds-- the first dog we had when I was a kid was Lucky, a German Shepherd-- so I found this video, starring Gangster, the German Shepherd, pretty cute right off the bat.

It was posted several years ago, but it really shows how handy Gangster actually is. According to the YouTube video, Gangster really LOVES the snow-- because he gets to help his owner shovel. Talk about being Man's Best Friend! And check it out below. And it looks like Gangster could actually shovel a pretty good amount of snow, too.

While our two dogs, Asher and Juniper, both like the snow and are both pretty well-trained (thanks to my wife), I'm guessing neither one of them is going to grab a shovel and help me get all that snow off the driveway and sidewalks (though they do both like to *play* in the snow, though.)

So, I guess it'll just be me behind the snowblower and shovel when I get home. But I'll be thinking about how much of a help Gangster would be while I do it. Could YOUR dog help you shovel snow? Maybe if it's one of the smartest breeds of dog-- keep scrolling to see which breeds have really big brains!

