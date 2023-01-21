Was the Mona Lisa Stolen? Viral Video Causes Mass Confusion on Social Media

A viral TikTok video claiming Leonardo da Vinci's famous Mona Lisa painting was stolen caused massed confusion on social media.

If you ever thought people didn't care about history or art, the social media spin-out that occurred after a TikTok user claimed the painting had been stolen suggests otherwise.

In the viral video shared by TikTok user @narvanator Jan. 7, viewers can hear sirens as police cars flash their lights and zoom by the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France.

"POV: your [sic] in Paris when the Mona Lisa is stolen," text over the footage reads.

Watch below:

Viewed more then 11 million times to date, the video caused confusion on social media as some viewers took the claim as fact.

"I DIDN'T SEE TIKTOK FOR 2 HOURS, AND THE MONA LISA GOT STOLEN!?!?" one user commented.

"THE MONA LISA WAS WHAT???" another wrote.

Others, however, caught onto the hoax quickly.

"It was Mr. Bean," someone joked.

"Arsene Lupin…" another wrote, referencing the fictional "Gentleman Burglar" created by French author Maurice Leblanc.

"I swear, it's always the Mona Lisa," another TikTok user joked.

Another TikToker tapped Nicolas Cage as the culprit, referencing his oft-memed role in 2004 adventure film National Treasure.

"Rumor has it the guy who took it is also gunna steal the Declaration of Independence and go on the hunt for a national treasure," the user commented.

According to Wikipedia, the famed Mona Lisa portrait by Italian painter Leonardo da Vinci is considered "the best known, the most visited, the most written about, the most sung about, and the most parodied work of art in the world."

Despite what TikTok might have you believe, the painting is currently hanging in the Louvre.