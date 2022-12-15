Here Are Your Holiday Shipping Deadlines to Ensure Christmas Delivery

With Christmas fast approaching, there is still time to get your packages delivered in time but you had better hurry!

3 Options for Shipping Your Gifts

We basically have 3 options for package shipping - USPS, FedEx, or UPS. If you're like me, you procrastinate on just about everything and that likely includes getting your packages shipped off for the holidays. So how much time do we have before it's too late for Christmas delivery?

USPS

According to the United States Postal Service, the clock is ticking for you to get your packages delivered on time for the holiday season. For shipping within the contiguous United Staes, Saturday, December 17th is the deadline for USPS Retail Ground and First Class Mail service. If you ship via Priority service, you have until Monday, December 19th, and Friday, December 23rd is the deadline to ship via Priority Mail Express Service.

UPS

There is still time for you to ship with the big brown too. You can still get your packages to their destination with UPS by using UPS 3 Day Select by Tuesday, December 20th. If you're cutting it closer than that, UPS 2nd Day Air and UPS Next Day Air are options with a deadline of December 21st and December 22nd respectively. They won't be shipping anything on Christmas Day, or the day after on the 26th as they will be closed.

FedEx

For FedEx, you have a few more options than you do with USPS and UPS. Tuesday, December 20th is the deadline for FedEx Express Saver and FedEx 3-Day Freight. Wednesday, December 21st is the deadline for all 2-Day shipping including 2-Day Freight. For other FedEx shipping option deadlines including 1-day and same-day Christmas Day shipping, the deadline is December 22nd and 23rd.

Practice Patience

Unfortunately, even with these deadlines, there is still a chance that your packages may not make it on time so it may just be best to keep those great gifts for yourself. I'm kidding of course but I do think it's important to extend a bit more patience and understanding. If you happen to be reading this and you work for any of these 3 delivery services, thank you!