You and up to five of your friends or family can enjoy a unique winery experience this winter thanks to the addition of igloos at one Indiana winery.

Huber Winery

Huber Winery is a tradition for families all across the midwest. Not only do they craft delicious wines but they offer a number of family-friendly events all throughout the year at their orchard. The winery, along with the orchards has been family owned since 1843, making it a staple for wine lovers across Indiana and beyond. From apples to Christmas trees, you can find a little bit of magic for everyone.

Get our free mobile app

New for 2022

New for 2022 is the introduction of outdoor, heated igloos at Huber Winery. The igloos allow visitors and their friends to enjoy a cozy little outdoor space protected from the elements. The igloos seat 6 people and are outfitted with seating for 6, as well as games to keep you entertained. Cozy blankets are on hand to keep out any extra chill.

Booking

Before you book your igloo, there are a few things you should know. You can save a little bit of money by booking during the week rather than on the weekend. It is $50 to rent an igloo during the week and $75 on a weekend. There is also a minimum food and drink purchase that is required with each rental. That too is higher on the weekend.

Weekday bookings are $50 in advance with a $200 food and beverage minimum and $75 on weekends with a $300 food and beverage minimum. Take-home purchases of wine and spirits can be included to meet your minimum purchase.

To book one of the Huber Winery igloos, you can visit HuberWinery.com.

18 of the Best Wineries Around Southern Indiana