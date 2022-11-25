I'll put the parks on the east side and west side of Daviess County up against any such parks in the country. On a beautiful day, it's basically a coin flip--do we want to go for a walk in Panther Creek Park or Yellow Creek Park?

Both offer a variety of activities and long walking paths with unique features. You CAN'T lose. But in December, you might just want to lean to the east because Yellow Creek Park will host a holiday event I bet your whole family will love.

SOMETHING NEW FOR THE HOLIDAYS AT YELLOW CREEK PARK

Daviess County Parks & Recreation is set to host the first ever Lambert Pioneer Christmas. That wonderful Jim Lambert Pioneer Village at Yellow Creek Park is such a cool attraction at the park and always enhances any park event. It makes SENSE it should be utilized during the holiday season.

Daviess County Fiscal Court; Daviess County Parks & Recreation Daviess County Parks & Recreation loading...

THE LAMBERT PIONEER CHRISTMAS

The Lambert Pioneer Christmas will start at 8 AM on December 3rd and end at 6:30 PM. It will be a day fill with tons of fun holiday activities.

The day will begin with the Children's Outdoor Pioneer Ham/Biscuit Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 8 AM to 10 AM. To participate, families will need to pre-register by calling Daviess County Parks & Rec at 270-685-6142. Breakfast will be provided by the Daughters of the American Revolution: General Evan Shelby Chapter.

Once you've finished, there's an entire day of fun waiting for you throughout the village. Heritage frontier trades will be on display along with quilting displays, soap making, blacksmithing, wool penny crafts, and high wheel bicycles. (Maybe we'll finally learn how to climb ON to one of those things.)

Visitors will also enjoy pioneer games, a petting zoo, American Mountain Man programs, and community tree decorating. And, of course, there will be live Christmas carols.

Get our free mobile app

THE LAMBERT PIONEER CHRISTMAS -- TWILIGHT FUN

And don't worry about lunch; a food truck will be at the village from 11 AM until 2 PM so you can recharge and continue your day which will culminate with a self-guided Twilight Tour of the log cabins from 4 PM until 6:30 PM.

Daviess County Parks & Recreation Daviess County Parks & Recreation loading...

In each of the cabins, according to Daviess County Parks & Recreation Director Ross Leigh in a press release, there will be interpreters on hand in each of the village's structures who will tell guests the story of the families that lived in those cabins. They'll also demonstrate what Christmas was like in the middle of the 19th century.

It is recommended that you bring a flashlight or a battery-powered candle for the twilight and post-twilight events. LED lights, however, will be prohibited.

26 Images That Show How Owensboro Has Changed Over the Years While driving in parts of Owensboro that have undergone changes, have you ever said to yourself, "I can't remember what it used to look like here"? Well, I'm here to help.