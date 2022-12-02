There are few things as magical during the holiday season as bundling up to take an adventure to explore the Christmas light displays and one Kentucky brewery is offering rides on its trolley.

Holly Jolly Trolley Rides

Picture it: You and your favorite human being dressed in matching Christmas sweaters and cute little winter hats. You climb aboard the Brew Bridge Trolley and off you go to take in the colorful Christmas sights of one of two Owensboro, Kentucky neighborhoods (or both!)

The Decked Out Neighborhoods

The Brew Bridge trolley will take guests through two separate Owensboro light displays - Stonegate, home to the Lashbrook house, and Panther Creek. If you don't know, Owensboro has a rich history when it comes to holiday light displays.

Take a Ride

If you want to take a trolley ride through the lighted displays, it will cost you just $5 per person for each trip out on the trolley. Happening each Friday and Saturday night through Christmas, the trolley will depart Brew Bridge at 5:30 pm for Stonegate before returning to the brewery for the next excursion to Panther Creek which will depart at 7:30 pm. This is a family-friendly trolley ride and kids are welcome.

More About The Brew Bridge Brewery

Brew Bridge is located in Owensboro, Kentucky. Not only is Brew Bridge Owensboro's first brewery in more than a century, but it is also home to a full bar and restaurant, and frequently plays host to live music and events. To learn more visit OwensboroBrewBridge.com.

