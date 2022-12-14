Indiana Rescue Pig’s Letter to Santa Will Melt Even the Grinchiest Heart

A rescue pig in Indiana wrote a letter to Santa and it is honestly so wholesome, it could melt even the Grinchiest of hearts.

If you've ever taken a walk in downtown Evansville on a nice day, there is a chance that you have encountered Teddy. Teddy, whose full name is actually Theodore Wolfric Tiberius, is quite friendly and outgoing, all characteristics that have led Teddy to become a certified therapy animal. He frequently makes visits to long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools, and more. Needless to say, we're certain Teddy is on Santa's "Nice" list.

Teddy's Story

Teddy's life hasn't always been filled with loving, kind people. In fact, Teddy describes his start to life as "really scary" and "very hopeless." That was, of course, before Teddy found himself in the care of Oinking Acres Farm Rescue and Sanctuary. The folks there loved and cared for Teddy until he could find his family in Evansville. Teddy now has a lovely family with a brother and sister named Rupert and Tilda and he is loved tremendously by not only his mom and dad, but everyone who meets him.

The Letter to Santa

Teddy shared on his Facebook page that he had gotten his letter to Santa in the mail. With "hooves crossed," Teddy detailed his biggest wish to the big man in red. Now, we've got to be honest, Teddy's letter pulled at our heartstrings, and we have no doubt that it will pull at Santa's (and yours) too. His letter reads, in part,

What I wish for most for Christmas, is a kind and just world for all animals, but especially pigs. My mom and her friends receive emails, phone calls and messages every week by the dozens about boys and girls like me whose families don’t want them anymore and are left with no place to go and no one to love or care for them... ...You see, many people don’t see us the same way they see dogs and cats and they consider our lives less valuable, even though we are exceptionally intelligent and love and bond with our people very deeply. My wish is for love, refuge and protection to be given to boys and girls like me and all the animals in between, from the tiniest and cutest to the biggest and scariest, because we ALL deserve it.

How to Do Our Part

While we are certain that Santa is going to do his best to fill Teddy's wish, we thought we would offer some suggestions on ways that you and I can help make Teddy's Christmas wish come true. Consider making a donation to an organization like Oinking Acres Farm Rescue and Sanctuary, located in Brownsburg, Indiana, or to another farm rescue near you. Also, consider educating yourself when it comes to swine. For example, "tea cup pigs" do not exist as pigs average between 80 to 150 pounds in adulthood. Teddy also reminds us that despite being the third smartest species in existence across the globe, they are one of the most frequently abused, neglected, and disrespected. Perhaps one of the best things you can do is to adopt from a rescue rather than a breeder if you decide that a pig would be a good fit for you and your home.