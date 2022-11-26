You can't keep a good haunt down! Halloween may be over, but the Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm is creeping it scary with a Christmas-themed haunt to raise money for homeless animals in Warrick County.

A Creepy Little Christmas

Much like the haunt in October, A Creepy Little Christmas is a full scare experience. What can you expect to find? How about zombie elves, chainsaw-wielding snowmen, and perhaps even Krampus!

Get our free mobile app

Scares for a Good Cause

As usual, the Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm will be putting a portion of its proceeds to charity. The four-legged friends at Warrick Humane Society will reap the benefits of A Creepy Little Christmas with proceeds from the event going to help the animals. Warrick Humane Society is a 501 c3 no-kill shelter and is located right next door to the Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm at 5722 Vann Road in Newburgh.



One Weekend Only

A Creepy Little Christmas is happening one weekend only, December 9th & 10th beginning at 6 pm each night. You won't want to miss this Christmas-themed scare. Tickets are just $10 and $5 for kids 10 and under. Purchase your tickets at the door the night of the scare. If you bring an item from Warrick Humane Society's wishlist to donate, you'll earn a $5 discount on your haunt ticket. According to organizers, these are some of the items from that wishlist:

Laundry detergent

Reams of Copy Paper

Peanut Butter

Kong Dog Toy

Fabuloso

Bleach

Prefer a No-Scare?

If you're not into scares, or you have younger children, there will be a no-scare tour each night from 5 pm to 6 pm. Admission is just $5 for children 10 and under but is free if you bring an item from the donation wishlist above. To learn more, visit the Official Facebook Event page.

attachment-zombie-farm-christmas Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm via Facebook loading...

More on Warrick Humane Society

Warrick Humane Society is a wonderful 501 c3 designated non-profit, no-kill shelter serving Warrick County, and located in Newburgh, Indiana. The non

...founded in 1983 by a handful of dedicated volunteers who rescued lost, injured and neglected animals. Since WHS opened their building in 1997 and began actively working with Animal Control agencies and other rescue organizations, WHS has saved thousands of animals and placed them in loving homes... WHS does not receive any funding from taxes or any national organizations. WHS is funded entirely by individual and corporate donations, bequests, grants and fundraising events. Because all animals adopted by WHS are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, treated for parasites and microchipped as well as receiving any other special care they may need, finding enough funding is always a challenge.

To learn more about Warrick Humane Society and to potentially meet your new best friend, visit their Facebook page.

The 12 Darkest Christmas Movies Of All Time