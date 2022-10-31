A search is underway for a missing Evansville, Indiana woman after her car was found crashed into a bridge over the Green River in Kentucky.

Multiple Agencies Working to Locate Missing Indiana Woman

The Kentucky State Police, along with multiple other agencies in Kentucky are working to find 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle of Evansville. In addition to the Kentucky State Police, the McLean County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, as well as other emergency services are currently searching Kentucky's Green River.

Elza Jo Kolle, 28 of Evansville, IND was last seen around 11:30pm last night when her car crashed into the US431 Green River bridge (McLean County, KY). Kentucky State Police troopers, McLean County Sheriff’s Department; Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and other emergency services are actively searching the Green River at this time.

attachment-Elza Jo Kolle Kentucky State Police via Facebook/Canva loading...

Last Seen on US 431 in McLean County, Kentucky

According to the Kentucky State Police in a post to Facebook, Elza Jo Kolle was last seen at 11:30 pm on Saturday, October 29, 2022, when the vehicle she was in crashed into the Green River bridge on US 431 in McLean County, Kentucky.

Get our free mobile app



The Green River Bridge is located in McLean County, Kentucky

How You Can Help

Authorities are asking for the help of the public to locate Elza Jo Kolle. Kentucky State Police describe the 28-year-old woman,

White Female, 5’06” Tall, 130 Pounds, Brown Hair, & Blue Eyes.

If you have any information regarding the location of Elza Jo Kolle, or any other information that may be helpful to authorities in locating her, you are asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post #16 by calling 270-826-3312. You can also contact your local police agency as well.

[Source: Kentucky State Police via Facebook]

Nearly 30 Children Recently Missing in Indiana Nearly 30 children have gone missing in Indiana alone. Take a look at these children to see if they look familiar, so we can get them back home with their families.