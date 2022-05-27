Henderson Kentucky Police Remind Motorists to ‘Click It or Ticket’ in New PSA

It has been a number of years since I first got my driver's license but even back in then, I understood the importance of wearing a seatbelt whenever I was in a car - whether I was the one driving or not but it seems some folks still need the reminder.

Click It or Ticket

In Kentucky, authorities are reminding motorists to buckle up with their "Click It or Ticket" campaign, aimed to increase seatbelt use in motorists and their passengers. The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety recently shared a video PSA eating law enforcement officers from Henderson County, Kentucky.

Do We Really Need The Reminders?

If you are asking yourself if we really need to be reminded to buckle up, the answer is yes. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, only 90% of Americans were buckling up in 2021. The organization says that in 2017, seatbelts saved the lives of nearly 15,000 people across the United States.

But My Car Has Airbags

While your vehicle very likely came equipped with airbags, they are no substitute for a seatbelt. In fact, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reminds motorists that airbags are intended to work in conjunction with their seatbelts, not in place of them. NHTSA offers these guidelines for proper seatbelt usage:

The lap belt and shoulder belt are secured across the pelvis and rib cage, which are better able to withstand crash forces than other parts of your body.

Place the shoulder belt across the middle of your chest and away from your neck.

The lap belt rests across your hips, not your stomach.

NEVER put the shoulder belt behind your back or under an arm.

Bottom Line

Wearing your seatbelt has been proven to reduce injury and even death in motor vehicle accidents so go ahead and buckle up.

[Source: NHTSA]