Illinois Grinch Caught Posing on the Back of Moving Police Van

Somebody better call the police because I've spotted the Grinch posing on the back of a moving police van. Oh, wait...

I have a lot of friends in the Elgin, Illinois area and I think even they would agree that things are done a little differently in that part of the state. This special video moment captured by a driver is a perfect example.

It's the Grinch...on the back of a van...a POLICE van that's moving.

I have so many questions. Is the Grinch being busted for something or is he (dare I say it) a policeman himself? I could point out the danger of hanging out of a moving vehicle, but I'm pretty sure the police know that. The police do know that, right? Asking for a friend.

Perhaps he was being taken on a mission to steal Christmas or something. OK, so I'm completely out of theories on what's going on here. All I can say is that the Grinch looks pretty proud of himself and the police don't seem to mind.

