Watch Illinois Police Do a Gender Reveal for Officer’s New Baby

I've seen a lot of gender reveals, but never one done by a police department - until now. The Charleston, Illinois police department decided to help one of their own reveal the gender of their first baby.

Based on the Facebook share, it appears this unique Illinois police gender reveal happened over the weekend. Josh Meers is an officer for the force. He and his wife Savannah are expecting their first child. This is the moment they learned whether it would be a boy or girl. I saw this trending on Yahoo News today for a reason.

Looks like there's gonna be a lot of blue baby clothes being purchased before this new young life begins.

I have to wonder what kind of future this little boy has in front of him since his arrival was announced by...Illinois police. But, here's hoping he's a healthy little guy that makes his police daddy and mommy (and community) very proud.