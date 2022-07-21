Watch Illinois Couple Learn They’re About to Become Grandparents

It's now a trendy thing to capture gender reveals on video. Recently, an Illinois family took that to the next level when they revealed to her parents that they were about to become grandparents for the first time.

Based on the video description, this happened in Chicago, Illinois on July 5, 2022. The explanation of what you'll see is simple:

The video is about my wife telling her mother and step father about our pregnancy. Its our first child.

If you've experienced this moment yourself, you know this is one of life's moments you'll never ever forget.

I have nothing profound to add (Editor's Note: that's shocking). Congrats to this family on their happy news. This new child is obviously coming into a special family. I wish them nothing but happiness.

