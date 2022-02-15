WOW! Check Out The Inside Of This Abandoned 1960’s Illinois Plane

Airplanes are normally above us flying high, but for this one exploring YouTuber, you'll be surprised where they found an abandoned airplane at!

Tom V. was just exploring when he discovered an abandoned plane that was actually still in tact, to say the least. The real question, can it still fly? I'm guessing nah.

He found the plane near Elgin, Illinois and stated it was built in the 1960's for a British Airline. Pretty interesting, huh! Now, you would think the wings would've been cut off by another explorer to sell for metal, but it's still there in all its glory.

Underneath the plane is usually the cargo hold, so of course we have to check for any luggage left behind under the plane! I'd love to see what people traveled with.

Well, that's a disappointment. No luggage, just some boxes, harnesses, and random things that aren't as nearly as interesting as I thought.

Next, we have the inside of the plane - honestly, I didn't think the seats would be in really good condition. Depending on how long this plane has been sitting for, I would've thought they'd be torn out or destroyed by storms.

The overhead compartments still open and close if anybody was planning on living inside the abandoned plane long term.

Need assistance with motion sickness? No problem, just grab one of these bags left behind and help yourself!

Of course, the flight attendants needed a place to sit when they were departing! Not sure if the seats are safe to sit on, but I definitely wouldn't risk it.

Mayday, we have a problem - we found an abandoned plane in the woods and nobody is talking about it.

I always love seeing the cockpit because it looks extremely intimidating and I applaud any pilot who understands what every button means.

You thought that was nerve-racking? Yeah, look up.

I wonder what this plane was used for and how many flights it has taken. I also wonder why an abandoned plane is sitting in the middle of the woods in Elgin, Illinois. But, some questions will go unanswered.

Have you visited this plane before? If you haven't, you might be able to still check it out if someone hasn't turned it into their home by now.

Check out the full video:

