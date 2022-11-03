Remains of Missing Indiana Woman Have Been Found

Authorities say they have found the body of a missing Evansville woman.

Multiple Agencies Have Been Working to Locate Missing Indiana Woman

The Kentucky State Police, along with multiple other agencies in Kentucky have been working to find 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle of Evansville after she went missing following a car accident on Saturday night. In addition to the Kentucky State Police, the McLean County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, as well as other emergency services have been searching Kentucky's Green River.

Elza Jo Kolle, 28 of Evansville, IND was last seen around 11:30pm last night when her car crashed into the US431 Green River bridge (McLean County, KY). Kentucky State Police troopers, McLean County Sheriff’s Department; Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and other emergency services are actively searching the Green River at this time.

Last Seen on US 431 in McLean County, Kentucky

According to the Kentucky State Police in a post to Facebook, Elza Jo Kolle had last been seen at 11:30 pm on Saturday, October 29, 2022, when the vehicle she was in crashed into the Green River bridge on US 431 in McLean County, Kentucky.

The Green River Bridge is located in McLean County, Kentucky

A Body Has Been Recovered

After days of searching, authorities in McLean County say they have found the body of Elza Jo Kolle. According to a post made on the official Facebook page of the McLean County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 4 pm on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the body was recovered from the Green River thanks to the help of the Henderson Fire Department, Henderson Search and Rescue, and several other agencies. The post goes on to ask the public to remember to pray for the family of Elza Jo Kolle.

Remember to please pray for the family and friends. May the Lord provide them comfort.

[Source: Kentucky State Police via Facebook; McLean County Sheriff's Office]

