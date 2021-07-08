The Evansville Police Department is asking for the help of the public to locate a missing Evansville teen. The young woman has been missing since July 2, 2021.

According to a social media post made by the Evansville Police Department on the afternoon of July 4th, seventeen-year-old Hope Hayley Patrice House-Dispenza was last seen on July 2nd after leaving the Turnoni's location on Weinbach Avenue just north of the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville, Indiana at approximately 4 pm that afternoon. At that time she was seen walking down Division Street. It is unknown where she may have been going after leaving the pizzeria.

A missing person poster was shared in a push notification today via the Ring App about Hope Hayley Patrice House-Dispenza. She is reportedly five-foot, five inches in height, and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has been described as having black shoulder-length hair and green eyes and was also described on the poster as having been last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the words "Pizza is My Therapy."

Black TShirt that says Pizza is My Therapy, black jeans, solid black vans, may or may not have glasses on. Could possibly have checkered flannel or jacket with her. Also carrying backpack style purse.

Ring App

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of seventeen-year-old Hope Hayley Patrice House-Dispenza, please contact the Evansville Police Detective Spencer at 812-436-7979 .

There are currently 1,224 missing person cases in the state of Indiana and twenty-one of those are from Evansville and Vanderburgh County.

