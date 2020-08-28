Tri-State Weather: Tornado Watches and Warnings
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2022
The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a new TORNADO WATCH until 11:00 AM on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22nd for the following counties:
KENTUCKY
- BALLARD
- CALDWELL
- CALLOWAY
- CARLISLE
- CHRISTIAN
- CRITTENDEN
- DAVIESS
- FULTON
- GRAVES
- HENDERSON
- HICKMAN
- HOPKINS
- LIVINGSTON
- LYON
- MARSHALL
- MCCRACKEN
- MCLEAN
- MUHLENBERG
- TODD
- TRIGG
- UNION
- WEBSTER
ILLINOIS
- ALEXANDER
- GALLATIN
- HARDIN
- JOHNSON
- MASSAC
- POPE
- PULASKI
- UNION
Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of southern
Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, and southeast
Missouri.
.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight
A Tornado Watch is in effect for Western Kentucky, most of
Southeast Missouri, and far Southern Illinois until 11 AM Central.
While the main severe weather hazard is damaging winds, tornadoes
and large hail are also possible.
A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire region through this
evening. Refer to the Flood Watch product for all the details.
River flooding continues. Refer to the warnings and statements for
details.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday
Another round of heavy rain is expected mainly Wednesday evening
through Thursday evening. This will further heighten the flooding
hazard, especially across west Kentucky, where mainly rain is
forecast. River flooding is also expected to increase.
The potential exists for an accumulation of wintry precipitation
Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. The areas of greatest
concern will be north and west of the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers.
While some accumulations are expected, there is uncertainty in
precipitation type and amounts.
.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...
Spotter reports of severe weather or flooding issues are
encouraged.