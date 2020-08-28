TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2022

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a new TORNADO WATCH until 11:00 AM on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22nd for the following counties:

KENTUCKY

BALLARD

CALDWELL

CALLOWAY

CARLISLE

CHRISTIAN

CRITTENDEN

DAVIESS

FULTON

GRAVES

HENDERSON

HICKMAN

HOPKINS

LIVINGSTON

LYON

MARSHALL

MCCRACKEN

MCLEAN

MUHLENBERG

TODD

TRIGG

UNION

WEBSTER

ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER

GALLATIN

HARDIN

JOHNSON

MASSAC

POPE

PULASKI

UNION

Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of southern

Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, and southeast

Missouri.

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Western Kentucky, most of

Southeast Missouri, and far Southern Illinois until 11 AM Central.

While the main severe weather hazard is damaging winds, tornadoes

and large hail are also possible.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire region through this

evening. Refer to the Flood Watch product for all the details.

River flooding continues. Refer to the warnings and statements for

details.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday

Another round of heavy rain is expected mainly Wednesday evening

through Thursday evening. This will further heighten the flooding

hazard, especially across west Kentucky, where mainly rain is

forecast. River flooding is also expected to increase.

The potential exists for an accumulation of wintry precipitation

Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. The areas of greatest

concern will be north and west of the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers.

While some accumulations are expected, there is uncertainty in

precipitation type and amounts.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter reports of severe weather or flooding issues are

encouraged.

