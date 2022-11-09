No, The Mesmerizing Lights Over Southern Indiana were Not UFOs

No, The Mesmerizing Lights Over Southern Indiana were Not UFOs

M. Hill / Canva

Tuesday night my brother shared photos on social media of some weird lights in the sky. He lives in Ft. Branch, IN, and after he shared them, other residents commented that they also saw the unidentified flying objects.

Mike Hill
loading...

UFO or Something Else?

There were several lights that appeared to float across the sky. I didn't see anything around my house, on the north side of Evansville.

Mike Hill
loading...
Get our free mobile app

Lights on the Move

The mysterious lights didn't make any noise like an airplane or helicopter. They seemed more like slowly moving falling stars. There were more posts about the strange lights, and nobody could figure out what they were. It had been a strange day in space, with a lunar eclipse and blood moon, so I figured it could be something in the atmosphere.

Mike Hill
loading...

Mystery Solved with an Emotional Twist

So, my brother found out that his UFOs were actually lanterns that were sent floating into the sky, in memory of a son, brother, and dad who was taken far too soon by a drunk driver.

Photo by Leon Contreras on Unsplash
loading...

In Memory of Zachary Bailey

Stacy Martin-Elpers lost her son, Zach when he was only 21 years old. In 2016, he lost his life in a drinking and driving accident. November 8, 2022, would've been his 28th birthday. The family set out to send 28 lanterns into the sky, but only around 14 actually went airborne. Stacy tells my brother that they have been doing this every year, adding a lantern for each birthday.

States with the most UFO sightings

Stacker compiled a ranking of the states with the most reported UFO sightings Using data from NUFORC's 24/7 hotline.

Most common words used to describe UFOs from reported sightings

UFOs (unidentified flying objects) have been reported throughout history and people have used similar words to describe them throughout. Stacker culled the National UFO Reporting Center’s top list of UFO descriptors and famous examples of each UFO in history.
Filed Under: gibson county, indiana, UFO Sightings
Categories: Evansville News, Newsletter, Photos, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WGBFAM