Did You Know An Illinois City Is Famous For UFO Sightings?

A city located in Illinois is famous for UFO Sightings.

Many Cities In Illinois Are Famous For Something

I would say if you are visiting another city or state and some asked where are you from, then they respond with "oh, that is where..." (fill in the blank). Your hometown is then known for something famous.

For example, if I tell someone I am from Rockford, Illinois, the response could be, "Cheap Trick's hometown."

Video: Cheap Trick - Dream Police

If I met someone new and they explained that they were from Shermer, Illinois. I would immediately think, "Breakfast Club."

Video: The Breakfast Club Opening Scene

What Is Tinley Park, Illinois Famous For?

If I was a contestant on the game show, "Jeopardy" and the question came up, "why is Tinley Park, Illinois famous?"

Video: Celebrity Jeopardy! Kathie Lee, Tom Hanks, Sean Connery, Burt Reynolds - SNL

My answer would be "what is the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater?"

Video: Cheap Trick Backstage - "Hello There" - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, Tinley Park, IL - 06/09/18

It would be an answer but unfortunately, not the current one.

Tinley Park is known for something else and I think you might be surprised.

Tinley Park, Illinois Is Known For UFO sightings

Through the years, I have been to concerts at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park many times. I even have friends from college that live around the area.

I had never heard about the UFO sightings until now but apparently, they are a big deal.

Video: Strange lights in the sky over Tinley Park Illinois | I See UFOs

According to patch.com,

"Tinley Park alone has been home to at least 168 sightings of unknown lights in the sky between 2001 and 2015."

"There have been so many that Tinley Park has become famous for its sightings."

"These sightings became so well known they were dubbed the "Tinley Park Lights."

It became so well documented that the History Channel did an episode of "UFO Hunters" about it. Find out more, HERE.

Check it out right now...

Video: UFO Hunters: Invasion: Illinois (Season 2, Episode 1) | Full Episode | History

Documentary About Tinley Park Lights

Now, several years have gone by since the original sightings. The question still remains, "what is it?"

There is a documentary out now that might be able to actually come up with a solution. The filmmaker interviewed real witnesses of this event.

Take a look at the movie right here...

Video: The Lights: A Documentary Diving into the Tinley Park Lights Phenomenon of 2004

So, what do you think?

