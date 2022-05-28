Another Sighting of a UFO By Illinois Residents Has Them Puzzled

These "UFO sightings" seem to become more and more frequent in both Illinois and Missouri.

The latest is Illinois, a bystander notice a large floating object in the sky and quickly posted the video to YouTube. To me, it looks like one of those weather balloons, or maybe a drone. Which if it is a drone they are flying illegally since the sighting was close to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

Whatever it is, some of the comments just make me giggle.

It looks like a golf ball I hit when playing Golf … going all over the place .. that’s awesome 👏🏻 great video!

The Aliens love that airport.

Whatever you think it is, I know we will be getting more of these because of drones and the public having more access to flying them. I think there is something out in the universe, what, now that is a different question altogether. I think there is enough strangeness on the ground that there's no need to look anywhere else.

