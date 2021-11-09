Watch Video of Fleet of UFOs Spotted in Illinois Move in Sync

I believe in ghosts, spirits, the afterlife, but I find it hard to believe in UFOs. Until I saw this video.

Get our free mobile app

It's hard to see what exactly is flying in the sky captured in this video, but it's hard not to think, could this be a UFO? With the growing rate of drones flying all over, it's hard to say oh that's a UFO when in reality it's probably a drone, but in this video the way the unidentified objects move together in sync, it's hard not to think could it be something else?

There have been a few UFO videos that have shown up in the past year in both Illinois and Missouri that have some scratching their heads and wondering what is that? There have been 44 official UFO reports right here in the Tri-States.

Sometimes the objects are the same speed, and sometimes one moves faster than the other, but for the most part, they move in sync (like drones). I have never seen an orb, fast-moving light, or anything other than a shooting star once to really know what these objects are. Will we ever know what this is for sure? Probably not, but there are enough people out in the world that believe this is a UFO. I'm still undecided.

Watch what a Man finds on the Famous Snake Road in Illinois