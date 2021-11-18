Register for CodeRED Emergency Alerts for Southern Indiana

Regardless of which Southern Indiana county you live in, you can register for CodeRED alerts to notify you of emergency situations, boil advisories, severe weather, and more.

Earlier this week, the Warrick County Sheriff's Office shared details about using a text and call-based service to keep up to date on emergency and community issues by receiving telephone messages, emails, and social media messages regarding emergency situations like severe weather, boil advisories, and even evacuation notifications. That service is called CodeRED and it is free to register for and use.

After doing a little bit of online research, (and with a little help from my friend, Megan T.), I have learned that CodeRED is available for more than just Warrick County. In an older social media post from 2020, the Posey County Emergency Management Facebook Page shared details about using the CodeRED services.

So what about Vanderburgh County? While I was not able to locate any information specifically regarding the service's availability in Vanderburgh County, I was personally able to successfully register for a CodeRED account and I do live in Vanderburgh County.

I utilized my Gmail account to create my CodeRED account and I will now be able to receive calls and text messages. For non-emergency, community alerts, the calls or texts will come from 855-969-4636 and for emergency alerts, 866-419-5000. In addition to the calls or texts, there is also the option of downloading the CodeRED app for Android or Apple.

If you would like to register to receive alerts using CodeRED, visit Public.CodeRedWeb.com.

