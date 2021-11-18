Register for CodeRED Emergency Alerts for Southern Indiana

Canva.com

Regardless of which Southern Indiana county you live in, you can register for CodeRED alerts to notify you of emergency situations, boil advisories, severe weather, and more.

Earlier this week, the Warrick County Sheriff's Office shared details about using a text and call-based service to keep up to date on emergency and community issues by receiving telephone messages, emails, and social media messages regarding emergency situations like severe weather, boil advisories, and even evacuation notifications. That service is called CodeRED and it is free to register for and use.

After doing a little bit of online research, (and with a little help from my friend, Megan T.), I have learned that CodeRED is available for more than just Warrick County. In an older social media post from 2020, the Posey County Emergency Management Facebook Page shared details about using the CodeRED services.

Get our free mobile app

So what about Vanderburgh County? While I was not able to locate any information specifically regarding the service's availability in Vanderburgh County, I was personally able to successfully register for a CodeRED account and I do live in Vanderburgh County.

I utilized my Gmail account to create my CodeRED account and I will now be able to receive calls and text messages. For non-emergency, community alerts, the calls or texts will come from 855-969-4636 and for emergency alerts, 866-419-5000. In addition to the calls or texts, there is also the option of downloading the CodeRED app for Android or Apple

If you would like to register to receive alerts using CodeRED, visit Public.CodeRedWeb.com.

10 of the Most Ridiculous 9-1-1 Calls from EvansvilleWatch

If you hear sirens and want to know what's going on, EvansvilleWatch on Facebook is the best place to look. They do an excellent job of listening to the police scanner in the Vanderburgh and Warrick county areas and posting updates as they come in. Most of the calls are routine, but I found several that had me shaking my head!

Best Date Ideas Around the Evansville, Indiana Area

Looking for a fun date night in the Tri-State? Here are some classic date night ideas, some unique date night ideas, and some over-the-top date night ideas for your special someone!

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.
Filed Under: boonville, Chandler, evansville, gibson county, IN, indiana, mt. vernon, newburgh, posey county, vanderburgh county, warrick county
Categories: Evansville News, Health, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top