Donate Shoes To Raise Money for Mental Health and Addiction Services in Southern Indiana

Got a few extra pairs of shoes laying around in the back of your closet? Starting September 1, 2022, you can donate them to raise money for mental health and addiction resources in our area.

Friends of Mental Health

Friends of Mental Health is an Evansville-area non-profit.

The Friends of Mental Health was established in 2004 with a simple mission proposed by the late Dr. John Berry and his wife Kathleen, to bring more awareness and education to mental illness and raise funds to do more in the community. In the beginning, a small group of their “friends” and the Berrys met for over a year to plan for their first event, the Blues Brothers, which occurred on April 7, 2005 at the Victory Theatre. With great success, this event showcased the need to have more community discussion around depression and all mental health related topics.

Mental Health in Our Community

Mental health is a community issue. There is a lot of stigma surrounding the topic but the reality is, that many of us struggle with our mental health. It is far more common than you may realize. In fact, the old adage of "you never know what someone is struggling with" comes to mind. Just because someone looks fine on the outside, doesn't mean they are fine on the inside.

How You Can Help

There are many ways that you help. Friends of Mental Health are always looking for people interested in volunteering. You can also donate your new or gently used shoes for the Good For The Sole Shoe Drive.

Good For the Sole

The Good For The Sole Shoe Drive will take place from September 1st through October 31, 2022. You can drop off your new or gently used shoes at one of several locations in Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Posey Counties.

Drop Off Locations

There are eight different locations to drop off your shoe donations.

Spear Building (415 Mulberry St, Evansville, IN 47713)

Mulberry Plaza (410 Mulberry St, Evansville, IN 47713)

Stepping Stone (4001 John St, Evansville, IN 47714)

Moran Center (60 S. Stockwell Rd, Evansville, IN 47714)

Moulton Center (1 N. Barker Ave, Evansville, IN 47712)

Gibson Regional Services (320 S Fifth Ave, Evansville, IN 47670)

Posey Regional Services (309 N Sawmill St, Mt. Vernon, IN 47620)

Warrick Regional Services (315 S Third St, Boonville, IN 47601

