We are very excited to announce that we have teamed up with our animal rescue friends in Posey County to bring you an awesome night of fun!

Newlife Rescue & Adoption - The Dream Team

PC Pound Puppies and Posey Humane Society have worked tirelessly to save the homeless animals in Posey County collectively for over 35 years and last year, these two animal rescues, along with their teams of volunteers, made the decision to come together as a united front against animal homelessness. Meet Newlife Rescue and Adoption - they will be hosting a benefit dinner on February 4th and you're invited!

What to Expect

This 21-and-over fundraising event is going to be a great time for all who attend. With delicious food from award-winning Hawg and Sauce Barbeque, along with a live and silent auction, as well as a cash bar, this is going the be the biggest night of the year for Posey County animal rescue!

How to Buy Tickets

Mark your calendar for Saturday, February 4, 2023. The Newlife Adoptions and Rescue benefit dinner will take place at the Posey County 4-H Fairgrounds beginning at 5 pm and you do not want to miss it. Tickets for the event are just $30 per person. Buy tickets online at Newliferescues.com or in person at:

Posey Humane Society located at 6500 Leonard Rd. Mt. Vernon, Indiana

Here's What You Need to Know:

When: February 4, 2023, beginning at 5 pm

Where: Posey County 4-H Fairgrounds located at 111 Harmony Township Road in New Harmony, Indiana.

What: Newlife Adoption and Rescue Benefit Dinner featuring food, cash bar, and fundraising auctions.

Buy: Tickets are just $30 and can be purchased online at Newliferescues.com or in person at Posey Humane Society.

We hope to see you on February 4, 2023, at the Posey County 4-H Fairgrounds for a wonderful night of fundraising for homeless animals!

