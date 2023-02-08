We’re Throwing a Baby Puppy Shower for a Litter of Posey County Puppies

Meet Jasmine. She is getting ready to be a very busy momma dog. Jasmine has ten puppies that are getting ready to be born. The soon-to-be mama is in a foster home right now, and they are going to need plenty of supplies.

Jasmine / PC Pound Puppies / NewLife Rescue and Adoption Jasmine / PC Pound Puppies / NewLife Rescue and Adoption loading...

You're Invited to a Baby Puppy Shower!

Don't worry, you don't have to get all dressed up, this puppy shower is online. You can simply pick out the item you want to give Jasmine, and Amazon will do the rest. She has a wishlist set up, and you can see a lot of the supplies below.

Jasmine's Baby Puppy Shower Wishlist

Puppy Milk Feeder Puppy Nursing Station

Cassielhouse Pet Feeding Bottle

Puppy Whelping Collars

Vets Preferred Puppy Milk Replacement Formula

Busy Purina Bone Adult Dog Chews, Peanut Butter Flavor

Pup-Peroni Dog Snacks Original Beef Flavor

Pup-Peroni Original Lean Beef Flavor Dog Treats

Purina DentaLife Large Dog Dental Chews

Blue Buffalo Nudges Grillers Natural Dog Treats

Blue Buffalo Nudges Jerky Cuts Natural Dog Treats, Steak

VIVAGLORY Dog Training Leash with 2 Padded Handles

Meet Molly The Sweetest Pit Terrier Mix Adopted From P.C. Pound Puppies Here are just a few of the photos that best represent Molly's personality.

Before and After Pictures of Dog's Miraculous Recovery BLUE's transformation is nothing short of miraculous and we have the pictures to prove it. And her story just got even better - BLUE has finally been adopted!