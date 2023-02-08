We’re Throwing a Baby Puppy Shower for a Litter of Posey County Puppies
Meet Jasmine. She is getting ready to be a very busy momma dog. Jasmine has ten puppies that are getting ready to be born. The soon-to-be mama is in a foster home right now, and they are going to need plenty of supplies.
You're Invited to a Baby Puppy Shower!
Don't worry, you don't have to get all dressed up, this puppy shower is online. You can simply pick out the item you want to give Jasmine, and Amazon will do the rest. She has a wishlist set up, and you can see a lot of the supplies below.
Jasmine's Baby Puppy Shower Wishlist
Puppy Milk Feeder Puppy Nursing Station
Cassielhouse Pet Feeding Bottle
Puppy Whelping Collars
Vets Preferred Puppy Milk Replacement Formula
Busy Purina Bone Adult Dog Chews, Peanut Butter Flavor
Pup-Peroni Dog Snacks Original Beef Flavor
Pup-Peroni Original Lean Beef Flavor Dog Treats
Purina DentaLife Large Dog Dental Chews
Blue Buffalo Nudges Grillers Natural Dog Treats
Blue Buffalo Nudges Jerky Cuts Natural Dog Treats, Steak
VIVAGLORY Dog Training Leash with 2 Padded Handles
