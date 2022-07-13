Let me just warn you that this story is equally heartbreaking, and heartwarming at the same time. I recently adopted a pitty mix from PC Pound Puppies, so I have been following some of the stories of other dogs that the volunteers work tirelessly to foster and find them forever homes.

Left in a Kennel

If you have dogs, you have probably had to put them in a kennel for short periods of time to help with potty training or maybe to get them adjusted to your family. Well, Forrest was just kept in a kennel. For eight months of his life, Forrest was basically a prisoner. He couldn't run and play like a puppy, and this has caused some major health issues.

Foster Family to the Rescue

Forrest was fortunate to be placed with a very caring foster, and she is doing everything she can to help Forrest walk. Because he was kept in the kennel with no room to move, the poor little puppy lost so much muscle, that he is not able to walk. In fact, one of his legs might still need to be amputated.

Water Therapy

Little Forrest is learning to swim before he can walk, and it's all thanks to the Canine Aquatic Center and its amazing staff. Not only are the instructors caring and patient with Forrest, but they have also reduced the cost of his therapy.

Swim Forrest

Dog Paddling to Better Heath

See what I mean? Forrest's new life is just beginning, even though it didn't start very well. Vet visits and more water therapy are in his future. If you would to donate or find out how you can become a foster visit PC Pound Puppies or New Life Rescue & Adoption

One fundraising event is coming up Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Brittlebank Park in Mt. Vernon.

Read More: Posey County Indiana Animal NEWLIFE Rescue Fundraiser

