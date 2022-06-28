Dog Days of Summer Event Planned to Support NEWLIFE Rescue & Adoption in Posey County
If NEWLIFE Rescue & Adoption doesn't sound familiar to you, that's because it's a combination of two animal rescues in Posey County, Indiana. What if I said P.C Pound Puppies or Posey Humane Society? Volunteers are hard at work to make this dream of a new state-of-the-art rescue facility a reality.
Our Rescues Deserve Better
We recently adopted Molly from P.C. Pound Puppies. Thankfully, she was able to go directly to a foster, which is what they try to do with each dog. But, there are only so many volunteers to go around, and many dogs wait for their chance at a forever home in less than desirable conditions. A couple of times a week, they get to go on walks, but they really need an updated space so potential families can spend some time with the doggies.
Fun Fundraising
When you take a look at the concept boards from NEWLIFE Rescue & Adoption it's easy to see that they will need a lot of fundraising to complete the project. One fundraising event is coming up Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Brittlebank Park in Mt. Vernon.
Meet Molly
Molly came into our lives at just the right time, and I cannot thank her foster mom, Lucy, enough for allowing us to meet her at their home. Molly was surrendered as a 'Teen Mom Dog'. At just about a year old she had 2 puppies, and those cuties were adopted right away. Poor Molly was overlooked because she has some Pit Terrier in her. She is absolutely the biggest snug a bug in the world and loves to have her belly rubbed.