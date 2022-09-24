Southern Indiana Animal Rescue Raffling Off Big Cash Prize

Elks Lodge #277 is hosting a raffle to benefit Posey County, Indiana's newest animal rescue Newlife Rescue and Adoption. They will give away more than $8,000 in cash and you can get yourself a ticket.

Who is Newlife?

PC Pound Puppies and Posey Humane Society have now merged to become NewLife Rescue & Adoptions, a new 501 c3 non-for-profit animal rescuee, and they will be building a brand new, state-of-the-art animal rescue facility in Southern Indiana. The merger is a tremendous move that will greatly benefit the homeless animals of Posey County.

A Bonding of 2 Rescue Groups in Southern Indiana with over 35 years of Animal Rescue Experience combining to create the NEWLIFE Rescue & Adoption. The Future of Animal Rescue we hope you come along for the Ride!

$5,000 Raffle

To help raise money for the rescue and to aid in funding the construction of their new building, Newlife Rescue and Adoption is hosting a raffle with the help of Elk's Lodge #277 (gaming license: #011743). The grand prize is a cash prize of $5,000! There are also cash prizes for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place as well.

Grand Prize: $5,000

2nd Prize: $2,000

3rd Prize: $1,000

4th Prize: $500

Get a Tickets

The tickets are currently on sale through October 15, 2022, and can be purchased at Posey Humane Society or from one of the rescue's supporters and volunteers. The tickets are just $10 each. It's such a small investment for the chance to win one of four cash prizes!

To learn more about Newlife Rescue and Adoptions and to take a peek at their vision boards for the future of animal rescue in Posey County, visit their website or stop by their official Facebook page.