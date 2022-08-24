Many of the shelters and rescues in the area are at capacity, and our friends at PC Pound Puppies are no exception. Unfortunately, they have a special pup that needs a bit of a miracle right about now and they need our help - and the sooner the better!

Meet Harley

Harley is a black lab that has found herself without a home after the passing of her beloved owner. She is believed to be 12 to 13 years old and while she is said to get along well with both large and small breed dogs, Harley will need to be placed in a cat-free home. She also would do well with children who are respectful of the animals within the home.

attachment-senior-black-lab-Harley Photo courtesy of PC Pound Puppies & NewLife Rescue loading...

Loves Car Rides

I'm told Harley loves to go for rides in the car and while she is crate trained, she does not need to be crated when you leave. Since she is at a more advanced age, she is starting to experience some of the ailments that come along with that. They say she takes a little longer to stand up due to sore joints, but PC Pound Puppies will be putting her on joint support and pain medication that they expect will help improve her joint mobility.

Big Changes

Since her owner passed away, Harley is experiencing a traumatic change in her routine and everyday life. As you can imagine she may be a bit nervous when you first meet her. She will need a human who can be patient and kind to her while she adjusts with this transition.

attachment-senior-black-lab-Harley Photo courtesy of PC Pound Puppies & NewLife Rescue loading...

Foster Harley

During her time in foster care, PC Pound Puppies will provide for any medical care that Harley may need. If you think you and your home would be a good fit and you are interested in fostering Harley you can contact our friends at PC Pound Puppies through their Facebook page, or website, or you can email them at pcpoundpuppies1@gmail.com.