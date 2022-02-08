Two Southern Indiana Rescues Merge to Give “NewLife” to Posey County Animals

I had the pleasure of attending A Night to Remember to benefit both Posey Humane Society and PC Pound Puppies on Saturday night. I have worked with both rescues in the past to spread the word about the homeless animals of Posey County, Indiana so when they asked me to emcee the evening's event, it was a no-brainer.

It Was Definitely A Night To Remember

A Night to Remember was the first time in the history of Posey County animal rescue that these two organizations had hosted an event together. Now, as the emcee for the night, I was privy to some exciting insider information that those in attendance did not know when they arrived at the Posey County 4-H Fairgrounds.

man hugging a dog Photo by Eric Ward on Unsplash

There Was Food, Fun and Live Music

Over the course of the evening, we enjoyed a delicious meal from Hawg and Sauce BBQ of Mt. Vernon. We also enjoyed live music by the Peter Moon Band who traveled from Nashville, Tennessee to play the event.

They Auctioned A Lunch Date With Kat

There was even a live auction and half-pot drawing and of course, no night of animal rescue fundraising is complete without a game of Heads or Tails. I was even part of the silent auction - bids were opened for the chance to have lunch with me! I'll be having lunch with Cody since his wife made sure he was the highest bidder.

fluffy orange cat napping Photo by Ludemeula Fernandes on Unsplash

A New Name In Animal Rescue

During the night's event, we let the cat out of the bag, so to speak. The purpose of the fundraiser was to generate the funding to get a new project off the ground. But this isn't just any project. This is more of a merger and restructuring. See, thanks to a very generous donation, PC Pound Puppies and Posey Humane Society have now merged to become NewLife Rescue & Adoptions and they will be building a brand new, state-of-the-art animal rescue facility. According to a post on Facebook,

Tonight was more than just the usual animal rescue fundraiser.

It was more than just 2 rescues coming together for the first time to host an event..

Because of a very generous donor, Posey County Humane Society and PCPP REVEALED tonight to the public about their merger into one rescue and the future construction of a brand new, state of the art Animal Shelter!

This will be good for the people of Posey County and the animals there that find themselves without a home or someone to care for them.

woman plays with dog in park Photo by Manuel Meza on Unsplash

Founding Partners

We, along with our sister stations here at Townsquare Media have even been named as a Founding Partner for the new rescue. There is still a lot of work that has to go into the new project, including constructing a new building but there is no doubt that this is going to be an amazing resource for the animals of Posey County, Indiana.

