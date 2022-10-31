If you have been thinking about adding a four-legged friend to the family, you do not want to miss the upcoming National Adoption Weekend.

So Many Animals Across the Country Looking for Homes

Every year more than 6 million companion animals find themselves in animal shelters and rescues across the United States, according to the ASPCA. Nearly one million of those animals are euthanized each and every year. Fortunately, that number has decreased significantly and is down by nearly 2.6 million since 2011, but we still think it is far too many.

attachment-madalyn-cox-U9vNBBqsBck-unsplash Photo by Madalyn Cox on Unsplash loading...

Each year, approximately 920,000 shelter animals are euthanized (390,000 dogs and 530,000 cats). The number of dogs and cats euthanized in U.S. shelters annually has declined from approximately 2.6 million in 2011. This decline can be partially explained by an increase in the percentage of animals adopted and an increase in the number of stray animals successfully returned to their owners. - ASPCA.org

How You Can Help

First, and foremost, spay and neuter your pets. This is an imperative step that every pet owner should take to help reduce the number of unwanted litters making their way to shelters and rescues. Then, don't shop - adopt. Rather than giving your money to a backyard breeder, go visit your local animal control facility, humane society, or animal shelter or stop by a Petsmart location during National Adoption Week.

National Adoption Week

If you're looking for the new love of your life get to a nearby Petsmart for National Adoption Week taking place November 7 - 13, 2022. All across the country, PetSmart stores will host over 2,000 shelters & rescues with adoptable pets looking for their forever homes, including right here in the Tristate. While the adoption event will take place all week long, many of the Evansville shelters and rescues will be onsite at the PetSmart location at 215 North Burkhardt Road, inside Lloyd Crossing, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, November 11 - 13, 2022.



Find Out More About Petsmart Charities

Other Ways to Help

Unable to make it out to PetSmart for the adoption event but are interested in adding a new 4-legged friend to your family? Keep scrolling to learn more about several of the animal shelters and rescues in the Evansville metro area. If you would prefer to foster rather than adopt, many of these organizations allow home-based fostering of the animals in their care. If adopting or fostering is not an option, you can always donate time, money, or supplies. Again, keep scrolling to learn more about several of the shelters and rescues in the Evansville area.

Animal Shelters and Rescues In and Around Evansville Indiana Whether you are looking to foster or adopt a homeless animal, or you would like to volunteer or donate, here are the animal shelters and rescues in and around Evansville, Indiana.