Facing Food Insecurity? Try One of These SW Indiana Resources

The pandemic has had a profound impact on people's physical, mental and emotional health. It has also had an impact on the financial health of many, leaving some folks wondering where their next meal is going to come from.

Food insecurity has never been what one might call uncommon. However, over the last eighteen months or so during this pandemic, more and more families are struggling and finding themselves facing food insecurity - many, for the first time ever in their lives. There is no doubt that concerns about food can leave a person scared and overwhelmed. Fortunately, there are resources available.

Feed Evansville, a local organization that works with others to provide food & meals to those who need it, shared to social media a list of local, available resources, saying:

Food Security is important for all households and looks different for everyone. All community members should feel comfortable using the programs that are available.

They shared a very long list of churches, ministries, and food pantries in and around the Evansville area that offer food assistance. Regardless of whether you are on the north or south side of Evansville, east or west, or maybe you're in Chandler, Boonville, or even Tell City, there are resources available to help ensure that you and your family do not have to go hungry.

If you or someone you know is struggling with food insecurity, first and foremost, there is no shame in needing or asking for help. Many of us at one time or another have faced the same struggle and you are not alone. We are fortunate to live in a community with so many resources like the ones shared by Feed Evansville. If you need these resources, I hope you will take advantage of them.

